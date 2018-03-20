Over 20 Northampton group members get tattoo for World Down Syndrome Day

A large group of friends from a Northampton support group have been tattooed with 'The Lucky Few' design to raise awareness of World Down Syndrome Day today (Wednesday 21).

Over 20 members of the Down Syndrome Group Northamptonshire made a group booking at Phil's Tattoos in Bridge Street on Saturday and were inked with three arrows to symbolise children born with three copies of the 21st chromosome.

Uncles, aunties, mums, dads and grandparents were inked with different variations of the tattoo over the weekend.

Kirsty Curtis secretary for Down Syndrome Group Northamptonshire got a tattoo for her 11-year-old daughter, Sophie who was diagnosed at birth. "The whole idea is that people ask you what the tattoo means," she said. "The arrows stand for moving forward with your family."

Over 20 members of the group got different variations of 'The Lucky Few' tattoo design on body parts including wrists, faces and necks on Saturday and were inked after the designs were individually drawn up by artists that day.

As well as Kirsty getting a tattoo for her daughter, Sophie's step dad, big sister, cousin and auntie also got the tattoo for her.

The purpose of the charity, which is run by people with direct experience of Down Syndrome, is to offer advice to new families who have just had a diagnosis and help families share experiences and learn from each other.

Kirsty pictured with daughter Sophie and family on their family holiday La Palma two years ago.

The group hosts Summer BBQ's every year as well as annual trips to watch a pantomime.