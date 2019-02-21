'Outstanding' Northampton partnership for training teachers comes top of the class, says Ofsted

A partnership that has been training teachers in Northampton for over 20 years has been rated 'outstanding' in all areas by the education watchdog.

The Northampton Teacher Training Partnership has been praised for it's 'clear and ambitious vision' to train teachers for the future in a glowing report by Ofsted.

The partnership has placements with 20 schools in the county to give their trainees practical experience.

The centre, based at Northampton School for Boys, trains around 30 people a year and has earned the highest grade available in all areas following a two-part inspection in 2018.

The report reads: "Outstanding leadership has secured strong outcomes for trainees' attainment. Employment rates are consistently above national and regional averages because trainees are well prepared for their future career.

"The programme is characterised by high-quality training, including a comprehensive offer for each subject... Sessions which focus on teachers’ well-being and how children learn demonstrate leaders’ understanding of the pressing issues facing the profession."

In Northampton, the partnership works with Caroline Chisholm School, Northampton Academy and Thomas Becket School as well as 17 other schools in the county to give their trainees practical experience in school.

Senior deputy head, Matthew Edwards, who has overseen much of the improvement work since NTTP's last inspection six years ago said: “I am absolutely delighted that the efforts and improvements have been recognised as outstanding in all areas by OFSTED.

"This success is down to the hard work of a large team of dedicated professionals from Northampton School for Boys and from many other local partnership secondary schools

"NTTP gives a fantastic school based experience for any new entrant to the profession and with a 100 per cent employment rate is an ideal place to start your teaching career.”

