Outstanding bravery of Northampton taxi driver was vital to convicting murderer, says top judge

A heroic former Northampton taxi driver has been praised by a top judge for his brave efforts to gather dashcam evidence that sent a murderer to prison this week.

Daniel Quinn, 28, from Wolverhampton, was jailed for a minimum of 27 years this week for the murder of 34-year-old Daniel Fitzjohn.

Daniel Fitzjohn, 34, was stabbed to death on June 14 last year.

Quinn, a drug dealer, 'hunted down' Mr Fitzjohn through the streets of Kingsley and stabbed him twice in the abdomen in a 'senseless killing' last June.

He was driven from the scene by Parminder Sanghera, 25, also from Wolverhampton, who was convicted on manslaughter and jailed for 10 and a half years.

But the trial may never have come to court if not for the bravery of a Bounds taxi driver who pursued Quinn through Kingsley to capture the brutal crime on his dashcam.

At Quinn's sentencing on Thursday (February 21) at Northampton Crown Court, His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo recommended the driver for a Northamptonshire High Sheriff Award and with it a £1,000 reward.

Daniel Quinn, left was jailed for life. Parminder Sanghera, right, was jailed for 10 and a half years.

Judge Mayo said: "In all my years I've never conducted a case where a member of the public has been so brave to do what he did.

"[This driver] played an important in the finding of these two men and proving what they have done."

That evening, the driver told the jury how when Quinn and Sanghera arrived on Brookfield Road that evening - armed with a machete and a knife - Mr Fitzjohn and his friends scattered and ran away. The pair charged after them and a foot chase began.

But the taxi driver sped after the pair and captured nearly ever step of the attack. He even called 999 while he drove to alert the police.

The 999 call was played in court. The operator told him as he drove: "You're brave following them."

He replied: "I do this all the time. I'm shaking a little bit though."

Thanks to his efforts, he captured the moment Quinn lunged forward and fatally stabbed Mr Fitzjohn in Randall Road. The clip proved crucial to prosecuting the drug dealer.

Prosecutor Mary Loram QC agreed that, if not for the taxi driver, 'this case may not be here today'.

The Chronicle & Echo was unable to reach the driver for comment.