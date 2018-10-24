'Outstanding' autism care provider in Northamptonshire celebrates after scoring seventh top-tier rating from watchdog

A Northamptonshire care provider is celebrating after scoring its seventh 'outstanding' rating from the healthcare watchdog.

Alderwood LLA runs 10 care home across the county for people with autism, and is set to open another home in Northampton next month.

But they have just been awarded the top grade for their home in Irthlingborough - meaning seven of their 10 homes have now earned the highest possible rating by the CQC.

Head of service Linda Fish said: "I'm very proud of our determined and hard-working staff, but I'm also proud of every single one of the people we support.

"In this industry, you can very easily hear about the bad things that can go on in care but there are also very good things going on as well.

"To be recognised for this hard work makes me very proud."

At time of writing, the CQC has rated seven of Alderwood's care home for autistic people as 'outstanding'. Its remaining three homes are currently 'good'.

Linda says: "It's very important to give the people we support a highly structured day, and always let them know what's happening next through communication.

"All of our service users have volunteer jobs in their communities. One I know keeps all the brass in his local church polished. Another has a job with their parish council litter picking. They all play a part in their local communities."

"We also tailor everyone's care to what they need, especially their bedrooms, which are outfitted to whatever makes them feel most comfortable."

It comes as Alderwood is set to open a new home in Northampton in two weeks time.