Outbuilding to be demolished on Northampton hotel site for 38 new apartments

Plans to build a four-storey apartment block next to the Plough Hotel in Northampton now await the green light from Northampton's Guildhall.

Papers have been submitted to council chiefs to transform an outbuilding on the site of the Plough Hotel, in Bridge Street, into 38 serviced apartments.

Proposals say the building will be four-storeys-high and 35 properties will have one bedroom, while three apartments, on the top floor, will have two bedrooms.

The site is currently used primarily for a surface car park, which serves the adjoining Plough Hotel and also plays host to rear outbuildings, proposed for demolition.

This proposal is for a stand-alone development that is to be built close to the existing Plough Hotel, which is linked to it visually but it is not an extension.

Documents, submitted by Nick Hutchings Architect Limited, outline parking plans: "Car parking is provided to the rear. Whilst there is an overall reduction in parking spaces this is a town centre site.

"It is anticipated that many visitors will arrive by public transport. For those coming by car, parking will be available on a first come basis. Thereafter visitors will use public parking in the town centre.'

A previous planning scheme was submitted to Northampton Borough Council for 56 apartments back in 2016, on this same site, but the plans were rejected and dismissed following an appeal.