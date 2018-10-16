'Our Living Room' centre for young people and families opens in Northampton neighbourhood

A new drop-in community centre for young people and families has opened in a Northampton neighbourhood.

The Free2Talk 'Our Living Room' in Park Square, Kings Heath, is a place where parents and young people can come to talk and get advice and support during the day.

The drop-in centre also offers parenting advice to local families as well as support for young people in Kings Heath.

The new scheme by Free 2 Talk CIC will host events for housing advice, community safety and legal advice. The space will also provide food groups to offer discounted food and drink.

Jodie Low, Director at Free 2 Talk said: "It’s fantastic to have a space we can share with the young people and families in Kings Heath. Our living room is about sharing our house with the community, we want people to feel able to drop in and spend time with each other and access support from us if needed.

"We are starting small and hope to build ourselves up so the space is open as often as possible to the community. It was wonderful to see so many people at our launch enjoying the music and art wall with our team and hope this is the start of a number of events and projects with Kings Heath”.

Free 2 Talk CIC were awarded funding in November 2017 from energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE, NPH’s Major Works partner through the Northants Community Foundation fund.

Free 2 Talk will be providing residents in Kings Heath with community-led projects and events.