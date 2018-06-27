Opposition against plans to build 132 homes on former Northampton middle school

Plans have been submitted to build 132 homes on the former Parklands Middle School site, which has been untouched since a deal collapsed in 2007.

In 2007, Northamptonshire County Council announced it had agreed plans to sell the Parklands Middle School site and sections of former school land to house builder, Barratt. The deal later collapsed and it remained unsold.

Now, in papers submitted to the Guildhall this month by Northamptonshire County Council, documents say the proposed development on Devon Way in Spinney Hill would provide affordable homes, which would be delivered by 14 flats and 6 bungalows.

Parklands Middle School now stands empty.

A further 14 bungalows would be built for families with disabled children and 12 affordable homes would be provided for social housing and intermediate housing.

One resident opposed to the plans. They said: "The roads would become gridlocked due to the increased traffic. There is currently a problem with the amount of traffic in and out of the estate via Coppice Drive and Spinney Hill Road area.

"Traffic going out frequently queues as far back as the bottom of Oulton Rise from the traffic lights at Kettering Road in the mornings and afternoons around school hours due to the two schools in Parklands estate.

"Parklands Primary School is oversubscribed."

Two green spaces have also been proposed, one to the west of Goodwood Avenue and the other adjacent to the sheltered accomodation with a play area proposed off-site.

Access points have been proposed in Devon Way and Goodwood Avenue.

Another resident objected said: "This kind of expansion to the estate will cause a number of issues to the local community. These include: increasing traffic (although an assessment was done, this didn't include the school leaving times, which is one of the worst times to drive in the area).

In submitted documents councillor Mike Hallam (Parklands and Spinney Hill) added how he will be formally objecting to this application "and wish for it to be called into be heard by the planning committee."