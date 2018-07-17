Opportunity to learn about 'Nasty Northampton’s' gory past in new exhibition

A collection of gruesome, historical and hysterical stories of the town's past will be on display this summer when ‘Nasty Northampton’ opens in the Grosvenor Centre.

This blockbuster kids’ exhibition, created by Northampton Museums and Art Gallery, takes a sideways look at tales of swashbuckling robbers, hair raising highwaymen and lethal leprosy.

There will be appearances from some of the famous characters connected with Northampton, including Francis Crick, who discovered DNA, and the Archbishop of Canterbury Saint Thomas Becket, who was tried for treason at Northampton Castle in 1164.

Visitors can also discover why Francis Tresham’s head was displayed in Northampton, dress up as a historical character or take a turn in the stocks.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “I am sure that both children and adults will enjoy this light-hearted and entertaining exhibition, which is part of the museum’s wider summer programme.

“There’s also a chance to tell us what you like about Northampton, to help our curators develop a new display for the museum and art gallery in Guildhall Road, which will re-open at the end of 2019.”

'Nasty Northampton' is located on the upper level of the Grosvenor Centre, by Costa Coffee, and runs from Saturday, 21 July until Saturday, 15 September.

It is open from Wednesday to Saturday, between 12pm and 5pm. Admission is free.