"Opportunistic" Northampton man sentenced for running from his own court hearing and escaping police custody

A Northampton man escaped from police custody and ran away from his court hearing.

Aaron Cohen, 32, of Witham Way, Kings Heath, "yanked" on the door to the dock at Northampton Magistrate's Court in November last year after hearing he would be taken into custody on a separate charge.

He found the door was unlocked. Then, in an "opportunistic" escape, he ran out the courtroom, down the stairs and out the building, all the while evading the court officers trying to catch him.

A police manhunt was launched shortly after - only for Cohen to turn himself in at the same court four days later.

He was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court today for escaping police custody.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said: "You're clearly sorry for what happened and that is best indicated by the fact you handed yourself in."

Cohen was sentenced to six weeks custody.