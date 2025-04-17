Political Opinion: Labour has a plan for children with SEND in Northampton

Lucy Rigby KC MP, Member of Parliament for Northampton North

Lucy Rigby MP: Every child deserves a proper education, and a Labour government and council will ensure they get one regardless of ability or background

Suitable education for children with Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) is an issue familiar to many families in Northampton and across the country. The past 15 years have seen the number of children with Education, Health and Care plans more than triple to 26,000, leaving schools struggling to meet these growing demands.

Throughout the past year, I’ve met with SEND families facing difficult choices, and who feel that the options they have been offered are not fit for purpose.

The government has outlined its plans to improve SEND education, with a multi-million funding injection to create 10,000 more SEND places. £740 million will be distributed to create new places in special schools and adapt mainstream schools to be more accessible for all children, including creating specialist facilities.

This is part of the wider £1 billion of additional funding for High Needs education to fund 44,500 places in mainstream schools by 2028 announced in the Budget, bringing total high needs SEND funding to over £12 billion for this year.

We’ve also changed the rules around how local councils can use their capital funding for children with SEND to create places in local, mainstream schools – ending the battles some families face to find a nearby or suitable place. Our Plan for Change is focused on making sure that every family has access to a good local school place for their child, regardless of their abilities.

But this only works if we have a council that take SEND needs and issues seriously. As reported in this paper, Conservative-controlled West Northamptonshire Council has spent over £1 million since 2021 on legal fees to fight families in court who just want their children to get the support they need in school. This is coupled with Ofsted’s findings last year of ‘widespread and/or systemic failings’ in West Northamptonshire’s SEND provision.

Labour in Northampton have always been on the side of SEND families fighting for their children’s right to an education, whether it’s joining them in protests or speaking up for them in council meetings.

Labour’s local election manifesto promises to make children’s wellbeing a top priority and work with SEND families to ensure their voices are heard in decision-making and strategies. A Labour council supported by a Labour Government would put children and families at the heart of educational policy.