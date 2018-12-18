'Operation Lapland' town centre patrols stepped up for Christmas following Northampton jewellers robbery

High visibility police patrols are taking place in town centres across Northamptonshire to reassure traders and shoppers in the run-up to Christmas.

Following an armed robbery at a Northampton jewellers on Friday (December 14), Northamptonshire Police response officers will be on patrol in the county’s towns at opening and closing times.

Armed patrols in the town centre will be stepped up following an armed robbery on the Michael Jones jewellers last week.

The officers are in addition to the force’s dedicated Operation Lapland town centre patrols which take place countywide throughout December.

Visits are also being carried out at high-value stores such as jewellers to provide advice and answer any questions retailers may have, and marked police vehicles continue to follow security vans doing cash collections and drop-offs.

Superintendent Emily Vernon, head of local policing at Northamptonshire Police, said: “These patrols are intended to deter anyone thinking of trying to capitalise on the busy Christmas trading period by targeting high value commercial premises or cash in transit deliveries.

“We’ll also be taking action to disrupt known offenders believed to be actively offending against businesses or threatening public safety in our county.

“As well as having extra officers out providing a highly-visibile policing presence, our PCSO teams are also a vital part of our work to reassure local businesses and shoppers, helping to keep our town centres as safe as possible at this busy time of year.

“Everyone has the right to enjoy the festive season safely and peacefully. To those thinking of breaking the law, it’s not just ending up on Santa’s naughty list you need to worry about. We’re out looking for you, so don’t give us a reason to lock you up for Christmas.”