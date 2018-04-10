Operation Crooked nets more than 30 arrests in Northamptonshire crime hotspots

A police campaign tackling serious acquisitive crime across Northamptonshire has led to more than 30 arrests in one month.

The spring phase of Operation Crooked, which is tackling burglary, robbery and vehicle crime, saw 37 arrests in crime hotspot areas in Kettering, north-east Northampton and south-west Northampton during March.

Increased patrols, community engagement and crime prevention events took place in each area. Officers also visited and disrupted known and suspected offenders, with support offered to those wanting to break the cycle of crime.

Head of local policing, superintendent Chris Hillery, said: “The first phase of Operation Crooked has brought some great results, including information from the public which has informed our proactive policing and led to the arrest of wanted criminals.

“Work continues to tackle serious acquisitive crime across the county, as we know these kinds of offences can and do cause serious harm and distress to victims.

“We ask people to continue to follow our prevention advice and to report information about crime, criminals and the sale of stolen goods to us.”

Further targeted Operation Crooked work will take place in the summer and autumn, tackling seasonal spikes traditionally seen in serious acquisitive crime offences at these times.

Anyone with information about serious acquisitive crime, the handling or sale of stolen goods, or the whereabouts of wanted offenders should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

For more information on crime prevention visit www.northants.police.uk/Operation-Crooked

Victims and witnesses of crime can access support at http://voicenorthants.org