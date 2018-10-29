Opening date revealed for new Aldi store on former Chron site

A budget supermarket will open its doors to customers next month, it has been revealed today.

The former offices of the Northampton Chronicle & Echo in Upper Mounts were demolished in 2014 and the land was sold to Aldi for the development of a new retail store.

The store in Upper Mounts will officially open in just over one week.

Discussions initially included mixed retail and housing, but eventually planning permission was given for a store, related car park and 19 houses.

The superstore will measure 1,810 square metres and the car park will include 110 spaces. Access will be via Earl Street for the store and Great Russell Street for the homes.

Work started earlier this year on the new Aldi store in the Upper Mounts, which it is thought will create up to 40 new jobs.

It will be the fifth Aldi store in Northampton alongside those in Kingsthorpe, St James, Weston Favell and Towcester Road.

In June this year, the retailer started a recruitment drive and Aldi bosses have said today that the shop will open to customers on Thursday, November 8 at 8am.