One week into February and construction has not started on new McDonald's in Northampton supermarket car park

No work has begun to construct a new McDonald's restaurant in the car park of a Northampton supermarket.

The Chronicle & Echo reported in January that the first steps of building the two-story fast food outlet in the car park of Morrisons in Kettering Road would begin before February 5.

But now, a week into the new month, no moves have apparently been made to begin construction.

McDonald's has been contacted for a comment.

Northampton Borough Council gave the fast-food giant the green light in July 2018 despite 85 letters of objection from residents.

Nearby residents raised concerns the restaurant would put pressure on traffic and the ability of existing highways to cope.

However, McDonald's were told they could not open between midnight and 6am as part of the planning conditions, thwarting the franchise’s plan to open for 24 hours.

It is not known how long the construction is expected to last.