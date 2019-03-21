One Show film crew board Northampton boat cafe for feature on vegan dog diets

A Northampton floating boat cafe will feature as the set for a BBC segment on vegan diets for dogs.

Film crews from BBC1's The One Show were on board The Ark Cafe last Saturday (March 16) to talk about feeding pets meat-free dinners.

Events manager Hema Patel promotes an all-vegan menu at the cafe.

Presenter Christine Walkden was on hand to ask eight different dog owners about what they fed their pooches and how healthy they think a diet without any animal products is for canines.

The Ark's events manager Hema Patel told the Chronicle and Echo: "It was good to have do many dogs on board for the filming.

"I don't have a dog myself so I'm not familiar with the ins and outs of feeding them vegan diets. But the message I got from the dog owners there were their vegan dogs were incredibly healthy."

The Ark - which is moored on the Nene off Midsomer Meadows - was chosen for the filming as they have a dog-friendly policy and also only serves vegan food and drink.

Hema said: "Vegan diets are lot safer for the environment. I think people are being more aware these days on how their actions affect the environment

"If you feed your animal a meat-based diet then more animals have to die and it all contributes to carbon in the atmosphere."

Critics say homemade vegetarian diets for dogs are often deficient in protein, essential amino acids and other vitamins and minerals. Others say chewing bones and meat is a relaxing experience for dogs and should not be taken away from them.

The Ark's appearance on The One Show is due to air within the next three weeks, although an exact date has not been announced.