One of the largest all-vegan restaurants in Britain will open in Northampton this Friday

One of 'the largest vegan restaurants in Britain' will open its doors on Northampton's Wellingborough Road this week.

The Green Loft will open on the top floor of Chilli Village on Friday (January 11) and will feature a menu with 'absolutely no animal products'.

It comes after several months of renovations to the existing restaurant's top floor, and will operate as a separate restaurant to Chilli Village.

The vegan-ethos will extend to the Green Loft's bar, which will only serve beer and wines with no animal products.

The 80-seat restaurant is the third Northampton restaurant by the team behind Chilli Village and the separate Medieval Fort, on Kettering Road.

Kitchen manager Marcus Hemming said: "The idea to open a vegan-approved restaurant has been in the pipeline for at least two years now.

"We recognise a massive niche in the market. More and more people are moving to a plant and root based diet and consider it a much healthier lifestyle.

"It will be completely animal-product free and we hope to have a good variety on the menu."

Early advertisements for the business in September 2018 also promised 'forgotten vegetables, fruits, grain varieties' and 'an extraordinary menu of juices, smoothies, teas, coffee and delightful desserts'.

Chilli Village and The Green Loft are operated by Vintage Restaurant Group Ltd.