One of the first modernist homes in Britain has gone on the market in Northampton

A Grade II listed property with internal features designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh is up for sale for £875,000.

Described as a 'piece of architectural history', Northampton agents Jackson-Stops in currently marketing this Grade II listed building next to Abington Park in Wellingborough Road. The five-bedroom house sits on a 0.41 of an acre plot and was built in 1926. New Ways is to the design of the renowned industrial engineer Peter Behrens (1868-1940). It was built for Mr W J Bassett-Lowke of model railway fame, who had his factory in Northampton. It is thought that this house was the first property built in the UK in the German Expressionist style. The house incorporates some internal features designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and formerly in No 78 Derngate, a house that he remodelled in 1916. New Ways was listed in 1952 as possibly the first modernist home in Britain.

