One of Northampton's top-rated restaurants on Trip Advisor to open new branch in the town

A popular tapas bar in Northampton is to open a second branch this spring.

Manager of La Terraza Tapas Bar Kellie Griffin said she aims to open the new spot in Latchet Lane, Upton "in a few weeks".

La Terraza in Grange Park is ranked fourth out of 434 in Northampton on Trip Advisor - so why does Kellie think it's so popular with eaters?

"I think it's the chilled environment and the friendly atmosphere", she said.

"We want the people who come in to have a nice time and we enjoy that.

"And the food is good too!"

The Upton branch of La Terraza will have a slightly different menu and serve coffee and brunch.

Kellie hopes to hire a trained barista to join her and her Spanish chefs.

"We thought there weren't many similar restaurants in the area and that a restaurant would work well there," said Kellie.

"We can't wait to see everybody when we open."