'One in four in Northampton North would oust MP if he supported Chequers deal'

A poll suggests nearly a quarter of voters would be less likely to vote for Michael Ellis if he supports Theresa May's Brexit compromise.

The Chequers proposal would keep the UK in a customs arrangement with the EU, the UK would have to sign up to a common rulebook of EU rules, would still be bound by European Court of Justice rulings and would make it impossible for the UK to pursue its own independent trade deals with the rest of the world.

According to research carried out by Global Britain - which has been campaigning for Britain to leave the EU for 20 years - almost half of voters polled in Northampton North oppose the Prime Minister’s Chequers plan (47 per cent) with only 29 per cent supporting the proposed deal with the EU.

And almost one in four respondents said that if Michael Ellis supported the Chequers deal, they would be less likely to support him at the next election (23 per cent).

Global Britain, spokesman Brian Monteith called on Mr Ellis to listen to his constituents and oppose the proposed Chequers plan as a basis for the UK’s desired Brexit outcome.

“What these results clearly show is that if our MPs back Chequers, they will pay the price at the ballot box.

“The Chequers plan is utterly discredited and as a basis for negotiation can only lead to further compromise by the UK and humiliation at the hands of EU leaders.

“The Prime Minister must seize the opportunity at Conference to chuck Chequers and to pursue a Canada-style, free trade deal instead.

“The respected Institute for Economic Affairs has published an alternative plan which allows us to take back control of our money, trade, borders and laws, would unite the Party and find support in Parliament and the country.

“Blind loyalty over Chequers will cost Michael Ellis his seat. It is not too late to change course and to listen to voters who want the Referendum result respected and politicians to get on with the job of getting us out of the EU to deliver a brighter future.

“Chequers will not deliver Brexit, it will deliver Corbyn.”

While still significant, the proportion of respondents who want a harder Brexit is perhaps lower than may be expected given the actual EU Referendum result in Northampton in 2016.

Leave campaigners at the time were adamant there would be few compromises with the EU and over 58 per cent of Northamptonians backed their vision at the ballot box.