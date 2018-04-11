'Once-in-a-lifetime' Carribean trip sees Northampton students learn about global warming

Northampton school students trekked up a volcano as part of an educational trip to learn about the effects of global warming.

Year 10 students from across the David Ross Education Trust’s secondary academies are currently visiting the Caribbean to take part in an ecological conservation project.

As part of their trip to St Vincent and the Grenadines, pupils from Northampton's Malcom Arnold Academy have joined pupils from Corby Glen’s Charles Read Academy, Corby’s Lodge Park Academy and peers from seven other schools.

During the two-week stay they will help with rainforest conservation, as well as learning about the importance of protecting coral reef from erosion.

By the end of the trip, the students will have trekked through the jungle, hiked up a volcano, planted trees on a beach and taken part in scuba diving lessons.

A number of classroom sessions will also take place, where the students will discuss the effects of global warming and climate change on the island.

Pupils from 10 schools across the David Ross Education Trust have taken part in the trip.

Shauna Vine, a student at Malcolm Arnold Academy, said: “I feel so lucky being able to visit the beautiful island of St Vincent and to have this opportunity to learn more about the importance of conservation in the Caribbean. I will never forget this amazing experience.”

Shane Ward, head of sports enrichment at DRET, said: “This is the third year that our students have taken part in this conservation project.

“During their time on the island, students have been able to learn more about the importance of conservation, while developing key life skills and stepping outside of their comfort zones.

“This trip is just one of many once-in-a-lifetime opportunities we’re able to offer with thanks to the trust’s Inspiration Fund, and without this support, it would not be possible to create these fantastic opportunities for our young people.”

The David Ross Education Trust Inspiration Fund is used to invest in learning opportunities for the trust's 12,000 pupils.

To find out how you can support or donate to the fund, contact head of fundraising Geoff Sweeney by emailing GSweeney@dret.co.uk.