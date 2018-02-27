Olympic-sized builds made from thousands of bricks at Northampton's first Lego show next month

A Lego show featuring theme parks, velodromes and a replica of the Sixfields Stadium is coming to Northampton.

Plastic-brick architects can look forward to the town's first ever dedicated Lego show - dubbed "Cobbler's Bricks" - at Caroline Chisholm School, Wootton, this March.

the display in March will feature a five-foot Olympic display, the Sixfields Stadium and a theme park - all made from thousands of Lego bricks.

Dedicated home-builds spanning up to six-feet long modelled after Olympic velodromes, amusement parks and a Wacky Races course will all be on display.

Lego hobbyist Neil Burgess has announced the show, which he hopes he can build into an annual event for charity.

He said: "I hope we will do well and see a big turnout from the town. I've been to shows across the country and it's such a great community and atmosphere.

"This will be Northampton's first ever Lego show. These creations aren't built out of kits but what the builder can imagine."

All proceeds from the show will go to charity.

Everyone who attends will also be given a "year brick" - a Lego piece with "Cobbler's Bricks 2018" printed on it as a memento of the event.

Neil has invited 25 builders to showcase their work and will display his own creations, including a set of Olympic rings made from over 4,500 pieces.

Neil, a 42-year-old groundsworker from Kingsthorpe said: "I've been collecting since I was a child and just really enjoy coming home from work and slipping into my own little world while building.

"Since I started using Facebook, I've met people all over the country who build too. It's a great community."

Cobbler's Bricks will be held on March 24 between 10am and 4pm at Caroline Chisholm School.

Entrance will cost £3 for adults, £2 for children and £10 for a family of four. The show will be in aid of Leicestershire Down's Syndrome Group.