Olympic legend Derek Redmond steps into the ring for Northampton charity boxing fight night

An Olympic legend is making the switch from the athletics track to the boxing ring for a Northampton charity fight night this weekend.
Northampton's own Derek Redmond is stepping into the ring on Saturday (November 17) for a charity boxing match to raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.
At 53 years old, it will be Mr Redmond first-ever boxing match after he took on the challenge under Ultra White Collar Boxing - a charity experience that pits rookie boxers against one another to raise money.
He said: "I'm always ready to take on a new challenge. I've been training over the past five months but I've done a bit of kickboxing and sparring in the past.
"I feel confident. You can't go into a fight thinking 'i'm not going to win'. But I think it was Mike Tyson who said everyone's got a plan until they get punched in the mouth'".
The gold-winning athlete is known around the world for the inspiring moment his father helped across the finish line at the 1992 Olympics after suffering a hamstring injury on the track.
Now, he has raised over £4,000 for Cancer Research UK on his JustGiving page ahead of his fight this Saturday.
He said: "It's a good cause. We have all been or are close to someone who has been affected by this nasty disease and by raising money for research I am hoping one day we can find a cure."
Mr Redmond will put on his gloves on November 17 for the sold-out match at The Park Inn by Radisson, Silver Street.