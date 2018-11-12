Olympic legend Derek Redmond steps into the ring for Northampton charity boxing fight night

An Olympic legend is making the switch from the athletics track to the boxing ring for a Northampton charity fight night this weekend.

Northampton's own Derek Redmond is stepping into the ring on Saturday (November 17) for a charity boxing match to raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

Olympic champion Derek Redmond has made the switch from the athletics track to the boxing ring.

At 53 years old, it will be Mr Redmond first-ever boxing match after he took on the challenge under Ultra White Collar Boxing - a charity experience that pits rookie boxers against one another to raise money.

He said: "I'm always ready to take on a new challenge. I've been training over the past five months but I've done a bit of kickboxing and sparring in the past.

"I feel confident. You can't go into a fight thinking 'i'm not going to win'. But I think it was Mike Tyson who said everyone's got a plan until they get punched in the mouth'".

The gold-winning athlete is known around the world for the inspiring moment his father helped across the finish line at the 1992 Olympics after suffering a hamstring injury on the track.

He will take on an opponent at Ultra White Collar Boxing to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Now, he has raised over £4,000 for Cancer Research UK on his JustGiving page ahead of his fight this Saturday.

He said: "It's a good cause. We have all been or are close to someone who has been affected by this nasty disease and by raising money for research I am hoping one day we can find a cure."

Mr Redmond will put on his gloves on November 17 for the sold-out match at The Park Inn by Radisson, Silver Street.