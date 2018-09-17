Old school reunion for grammar pupils at Northampton School for Boys

Past and present staff and pupils at Northampton School for Boys, once known as Northampton Grammar School, have been reunited for a special 70th anniversary gathering.

The reunion included the first intake of pupils who studied at the school in 1948 and a special dinner was held at Northampton School for Boys on Friday evening (September 15) in Billing Road.

Saints consultant kicking coach Paul Grayson and fly-half son James and the current headteacher of the school Richard Bernard attended the evening alongside four sixth-form students, which was organised by development director Mark Lee.

Mr Lee said: "We had a lovely evening sharing stories and looking through memorabilia of their day.

"All 15 former pupils were presented with the new Old Boys' tie that captures 'respecting the past alongside securing the future'."

The evening also held a special significance as next year the Old Northamptonians' Association will celebrate its centenary.

On July 12, 1919 then headmaster, Edward Reynolds, formed the Old Northamptonians Association at a cricket match where Northampton Grammar School took on the Old Boys.

This move was in honour of the 94 staff, students and former pupils who had lost their lives in the First World War.

Mr Lee added: "He had the vision that he wanted pupils of the school to continue to play sport and socialise after they had left.

"The club today is a vibrant association with a huge membership base, and went opened in the late 70s.

"It now boasts over 2,000 people who enjoy the sport on offer from six years old to 90."

Many former students still represent the club in rugby, cricket and football.