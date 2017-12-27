Officers release image of suspected Northampton New Years' Day sex attacker

A computer E-fit of a man who is believed to have carried out a serious sex assault in Northampton has been released in a bid to trace him.

Northamptonshire Police has released the image today (December 27) almost a year after the incident took place.

Officers say the assault took place on Friday, January 1, 2017, between 3am and 7.20am when a woman was celebrating New Year’s Eve in Northampton town centre.

She was separated from her friends and was taken to an unknown address, believed to be in the Semilong area, where she was sexually assaulted by two men.

The first attacker was described as black, short, of muscular build, aged between 27 and 33 with a bald head and a Ghanaian accent.

The second was described as black, tall, of muscular build, aged between 27 and 33, with short hair.

Anyone who recognises the man in the E-fit should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.