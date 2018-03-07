Officers have 'no objections' to major warehouse and truckstop plan on the edge of Northampton

Borough planners have raised no objections to plans for a massive industrial estate and truck stop on the outskirts of Northampton.

The huge plans for 165,000 square metres of buildings adjacent to junction 16 of the M1 will require two new roundabouts to be built on the A4500 for access.

The speed limit on the busy main route in and out of Northampton would also be reduced from 70 mph to 50mph along the stretch nearest the motorway.

The current lay-by serving the Red Lion lorry park would be removed and a dedicated merger lane put in its place.

Plans also propose to widen the existing shared footway and cycleway route along the Weedon Road and the borough council says planning sweetener money has been secured to “improve bus services and facilities within the locality.”

The plan, which already has outline consent, is due to be discussed by planning board members on Northampton Borough Council next week, though the eventual scheme will be decided by South Northants Council.

Planning officers have recommended the councillors raise no objection to the scheme.

The report states: “The principle of development of the site as a strategic employment site has been established through the site’s allocation under the JCS (Joint Core Strategy) and subsequent outline consent.”

When the initial scoping plan was first submitted to South Northants Council in 2015, the Harpole Action Team feared the warehouses would have a "grim visual impact" and questioned whether the plans did align with the land identified in the core strategy.

The latest plans show that industrial units would be limited to 22 metres in height.

The proposals are due to be discussed by the planning board at the Guildhall on Tuesday, March 14.