Officers called after 'gunshots' in Northampton

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses after they were called last night following gunshots.

The incident happened in Harefield Road, Blackthorn, yesterday night (Monday, October 29) and no one was injured.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police this morning said: "We received reports of a firearm being discharged.

"Officers attended and they conducted an area search but no one was identified.

"Witnesses, or anyone with any information about those involved, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."