Offending fly-tipper will be fined by council officials after dumping a huge pile of waste in Northampton

Northampton Borough Council will issue a fixed penalty notice to an offender fly-tipper.

Yesterday (Tuesday) the Chron reported that a large pile of rubbish had been spotted on St Michael's Road which included a discarded mattress, boxes, toaster, clothes, takeaway containers, rotting food and chicken bones.

The rotting pile of rubbish in St Michael's Road

A Northampton Borough Council spokesperson said today (Wednesday): “Our Neighbourhood Warden has investigated this fly tip and found evidence, so will be issuing a fixed penalty notice to the offender.

“Once reported to us via our Report It app, our website or by calling 0300 330 7000, a fly tip will be cleared within a few days.”

