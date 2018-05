An off-road buggy and a quad bike have been stolen from an outdoor learning centre in Moulton.

The theft happened between 6pm on Sunday, April 22 and 7am on Monday, April 23 in Boughton Road, Moulton.

The burglar(s) forced entry into the site and stole a red, all-terrain Hammerhead off-road buggy and a quad bike.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.