'Objectors urgently need to contact Northampton Borough Council over 3,000-home estate'

Time is almost up for anyone wanting to have their say on plan for a huge new estate in Northampton.

Dallington Grange, which would be built on land between Lodge Farm Industrial Estate and the railway line, is recommended by planning officers for approval.

And with the meeting to decide whether the scheme is approved scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, residents against the plan have only hours to make their voices heard.

Councillor Gareth Eales (Lab, Spencer) said: "This has been put rather hastily before a special committee.

"Terrie [Councillor Terrie Eales, his wife] was only informed about this a week ago by email. People will have been expecting another consultation but they won't get it.

"Perhaps the council was hoping there would be no groundswell of opposition. I can tell them, that won't be the case."

Councillor Eales has posted a video on his Facebook page urging residents to give their opinion on the application (you can do so by clicking here then clicking the blue box).

Among several reasons why he believes councillors should reject it is the lack Section 106 money people living in nearby Kings Heath and Ryehill.

Councillor Eales said he would like to see the developer Persimmon Homes, pledge a pot of funding for each estate to be spent on local schemes.

He said: "Residents who live in theses estates will bear the brunt of the impact of these new 3,000 homes, and yet there is not one penny being offered to these areas thus to give at least some benefit. That is simply unacceptable.

"If this development is to go forward, it must be a development that works for everyone.

"I do not think a multi-million pound profit development should impact on the lives of neighbouring residents without at least some investment into these current estates. It's called fairness.