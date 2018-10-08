Object hits car after being thrown from bridge over A6 near Rushden

Teenagers wearing hoodies were seen throwing objects at cars from a bridge over the A6.

The incident was reported to police at about 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday) on the A6 near John Clark Way at Rushden.

A post on the Spotted Rushden & Higham Facebook page said they saw a group of kids aged 12 to 16 wearing black hoodies throwing rocks from the bridge at cars.

The post said: “Missed our car by centimetres.

“We had to swerve out the way, with our two-year-old in the back.

“If there was another car on the other side of the road it could have been fatal.”

And the post added: “Absolutely disgusting that these children think it’s funny putting people’s lives at risk.”

A spokesman for Northants Police said they had been called to reports of a group of five youngsters aged about 15 and wearing hoodies throwing ‘something,’ possibly a conker, at cars on the A6.

The spokesman said: “It hit the roof of the car.

“We would always urge people to report it if they see this happening.”

Anyone with information about yesterday’s incident or who was a victim of it can call police on 101.