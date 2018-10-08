Object hits car after being thrown from bridge over A6 near Rushden

The A6 near John Clark Way, Rushden
The A6 near John Clark Way, Rushden

Teenagers wearing hoodies were seen throwing objects at cars from a bridge over the A6.

The incident was reported to police at about 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday) on the A6 near John Clark Way at Rushden.

A post on the Spotted Rushden & Higham Facebook page said they saw a group of kids aged 12 to 16 wearing black hoodies throwing rocks from the bridge at cars.

The post said: “Missed our car by centimetres.

“We had to swerve out the way, with our two-year-old in the back.

“If there was another car on the other side of the road it could have been fatal.”

And the post added: “Absolutely disgusting that these children think it’s funny putting people’s lives at risk.”

A spokesman for Northants Police said they had been called to reports of a group of five youngsters aged about 15 and wearing hoodies throwing ‘something,’ possibly a conker, at cars on the A6.

The spokesman said: “It hit the roof of the car.

“We would always urge people to report it if they see this happening.”

Anyone with information about yesterday’s incident or who was a victim of it can call police on 101.