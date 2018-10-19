NSB trust seeks to build new secondary school on Northampton site

Northampton School for Boys Academy Trust is considering setting up a new school for 1,100 boys and girls aged 11 to 16.

The trust is now seeking the views of members of the public about the new free school, which would have a "traditional ethos" and feeder school links into the NSB Sixth Form.

They also revealed that the proposed name of the school is Northampton School and it would be built close to the A43 in Moulton.

Headteacher Richard Bernard said: "There is a huge demand for an NSB style education in the town and we are always significantly oversubscribed in Year 7.

"The new free school that we propose would emulate the culture and ethos of NSB and would provide outstanding levels of opportunity and achievement to another 1,100 students in and around Northampton."

NSB continues to be one of the top two performing secondary schools in Northamptonshire for all 3 GCSE key performance indicators.

It is also ranked as the number one state school for competitive sport in England, and has been three times in the last four years.

Mr Bernard said NSB has achieved success by focussing on key areas such "a culture of high expectations and disciplined student behaviour." He said he would hope to replicate this at Northampton School.

An NSB spokeswoman added: "To support the embedding of NSB's unique culture into the new school, it is expected that experienced staff from relevant curriculum areas at NSB will work weekly with staff at the free school to help establish a rich NSB ethos."

The proposed school is in response to Northamptonshire County Council identifying the need for a new eight-form entry secondary school by 2021.

NSB is currently consulting on the level of support for their Free School application and a short preliminary consultation questionnaire can be accessed through this link.