Nothing but praise from inspector for Northampton nursery now rated as 'outstanding'

Inspectors have awarded a Northampton-based nursery with outstanding status after highlighting that 'children demonstrate excellent manners and behaviour' in their care.

Following a one day inspection this month at Simon de Senlis Pre-School in Hilldrop Road, Northampton, inspector Ann Lee rated the quality and standards of the 26-place early years provision as 'outstanding' in all areas, following a previous 'good' report in 2015.

Special praise was given to the manager for her 'exceptional leadership skills' and Ms Lee also gave her a nod for considering innovative ways to ensure that the views of children, parents and staff are 'carefully considered when setting new developmental targets'.

The report said: "Staff have created a highly inspiring learning environment for children inside and outdoors. Children show very high levels of confidence, motivation and independence.

"Staff place very high values on supporting children to understand how to keep themselves safe. For instance, children in the woodworking area explain to visitors how to use hammers safely.

"Children have weekly opportunities to explore the local woods where they enjoy making dens and learning about the natural world. Staff work tirelessly with local schools to ensure that the transfer is smooth and seamless for children."

Officials said staff should continue to enhance the already excellent arrangements for small-group activities.

The report states: "Children flourish and enjoy their time at the pre-school. They are enquiring and curious learners who demonstrate pleasure in furthering their knowledge.

"All children are making excellent progress from their initial starting points [and] any gaps in children's learning are swiftly identified and closed."