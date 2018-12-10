Northants UKIP MEP quits party over leader’s support for Tommy Robinson

One of UKIP’s East Midlands MEPs has resigned from the party.

Former Kettering councillor Jonathan Bullock, who was the party’s energy spokesman, says he has quit over the breach of the party’s constitution by leader Gerard Batten.

Mr Bullock said: “When I joined UKIP six years ago I had a meeting with Nigel Farage and asked one key question - how are you going to keep out the far right? - and he explained how the BNP and English Defence League were banned and how the constitution proscribed discrimination.

“I have over the course of the last few months challenged the current leader, Gerald Batten, over his increasing support for Tommy Robinson who is perceived to be ‘far-right’, banned from membership and breaks the constitution which proscribes discrimination on grounds of religion.

“The NEC of the party had the opportunity to uphold the constitution when the leader announced that he was appointing Robinson as an advisor and that they would both speak at a Brexit rally, but it chose to keep the leader in position.

“The contract with MEPs, and the party members has thus been broken. I will therefore be joining with Nigel Farage and other colleagues in writing to resign from UKIP. It is with great regret and disappointment that I have come to this conclusion. I will remain in the EFDD group in the European Parliament under Nigel’s leadership.

“I urge the many moderate and traditional members of UKIP to either force Gerard Batten out of the leadership or resign themselves from the party.”