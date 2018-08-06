Northamptonshire woman to run 12 miles a day for a week after losing partner to suicide

A Northamptonshire woman is ready to run 12 miles for seven successive days in memory of her partner who committed suicide in December.

Becky English's boyfriend, Adam Khalil, took his own life 12 days before Christmas last year, aged 37.

Becky English

Now the 31-year-old from Blakesley in South Northants is raising awareness of male suicides, which is the biggest killer of men under 45, with 75 per cent of all suicides in the UK being men.

A total of 84 men every seven days lose their lives to suicide and those statistics have prompted Becky to start the Run 84/7 campaign.

"I had no idea the statistics (for male suicides) were as high and I just came up with the idea for the run, which seemed to make sense," she said.

"It works out as 12 men dying a day so I decided I would run 12 miles a day for seven days, which sounded good at the time, but it's actually quite tricky!

"I started training in mid-April and have been running since then.

"I've always done three to five-mile runs but up until I started doing this, I'd never run more than that. It's quite a big step up."

Becky's 84/7 campaign is raising money for the Campaign Against Living Misery (CALM) charity.

She will begin her seven-day mission from Cosgrove on Saturday, August 18, and will have friends and members of family running alongside her during various stages.

Her journey starts in Northamptonshire and ends in London, where Becky works.

"I'm beginning to get petrified now because it's been so hot it's really put a different spin on the training," Becky added.

"I feel good and positive about it. I've had plenty of support and even if I have to drag myself round by my teeth, I will do it."

Becky has already raised more than £1,700 and she is targeting a total of £3,000. To donate, visit her Just Giving page.

More information about Run 84/7 can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by searching @run847.