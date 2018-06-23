Northamptonshire WOLF runners celebrate fundraising success

Northamptonshire supporters of Kidney Cancer UK laced up their running shoes to take on a multi-terrain run raising more than £1,300.

The dirty dozen got mucky on the WOLF run with runners making their way through the different terrrains of Woods, Obstacles, Lakes, and Fields.

Ange Cahill, member of the Northants #TeamKCUK said: “Everyone pulled together to help one another, while raising money and helping support kidney cancer.

“One member of our team has only recently beaten kidney cancer, so we really wanted to give back to a charity that had supported her.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sami67