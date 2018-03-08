Northamptonshire weight loss consultants sparkle with Diamond Awards

A pair of Weight Watchers coaches have been recognised with Diamond Awards for helping people in the county to get healthier.

Fiona Campion has helped hundreds of Northampton towards a healthier lifestyle, while Linda Stanton has supported people in Towcester, Brackley and Northampton.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-180703-125203001

The Diamond Coach Status Award celebrates coaches’ support given to members as they slim.

At a meeting in Duston Community Centre, Fiona was awarded Weight Watchers Diamond Coach status.

In 2017, Fiona helped her members shed approximately 16,380 lbs - over half a ton.

With a plan personalised to each member’s age, gender, BMI and lifestyle, Fiona, who has lost 5 stone, has worked to helping every member achieve their goal.

Karen Gatland, meeting member said: “Fiona is a real inspiration to me and the other members in our meeting.

“She always provides great tips, tricks and support to help us achieve our weight loss goals and develop healthier habits.

“I have lost 2 and a half stone with Fiona and I’ve never felt better.”

It is the first time Fiona has been awarded Diamond Leader status.

She said: “Unlike fad diets and quick fixes, I continuously encourage my members to enjoy food with freedom, to adopt healthy eating habits and I equip them with the skills to help shift their mind set on what really matters during their new healthy lifestyle and weight loss journey.

“It gives people more freedom to enjoy food after expanding its ‘zero points’ foods to a list of more than 200 delicious foods.”

Linda was received her award at her meeting in Brackley.

She said: “I’m so proud of my members and what they’ve achieved - it has been a fantastic year and to receive this award for doing something I love is amazing.

“It’s great to see my members enjoying the food they love and jumping off the scales feeling happy.

Diamond award are given out to a select group of Weight Watchers experts in the UK.