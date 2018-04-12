Northamptonshire volunteers can help share their love of reading

Earls Barton school children are benefitting from two newly trained volunteers who are sharing their love of reading.

Anne and Lesley are two of the volunteers who are supported by Beanstalk literacy charity to work with children.

Beanstalk volunteers work across Northamptonshire helping children grow a love of reading as part of a literacy programme which sees trained reading helpers from the community visit primary schools twice a week to help children with their reading.

Working nationally the charity recruits, trains and supports volunteers to work one-to-one with children aged 3 to 13 in a variety of ways, turning them into confident, passionate and able readers.

Anne and Lesley each help three children one-to-one at school two times a week for 30 minutes each at a time.

The sessions aim to be fun, interactive and hugely beneficial to the children receiving extra support.

One-to-one time with each child enables Anne and Lesley to tailor each session to the child’s specific needs and to pass on the magic of stories and books.

Jo Burns, Area Manager for Beanstalk Northamptonshire said: “The reading programmes we deliver at Beanstalk are so important because there is an opportunity here to make a big difference to so many children.

“Not only do Anne and Lesley help children with the ability to read, they give the children their time and undivided attention and the key to a whole world of stories and characters, which helps them make sense of the world and discover new possibilities and potential.

“We are now looking for more people from the area to become reading helpers so we can help support even more children.

“We are currently booking places on to our next training and selection day which is on Tuesday, May 15 in Northampton.”

Jo added: “We would love to hear from you.

“It really is such a fantastic opportunity to make a meaningful difference to the lives of children in the local community.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a reading helper at a local school or to book a place at the next training and selection day, should visit www.beanstalkcharity.org.uk