Northamptonshire village shop to host new daily Post Office

As part of a modernisation and investment programme, a brand new daily Post Office will open next month in a Northamptonshire village, for 76 hours a week.

The new branch - Spratton Village Stores in Brixworth Road, Spratton - will open it's doors on Tuesday, 6 February at 1pm and will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance inquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

Mark Irvin, Post Office network operations manager said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

"We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside the other branches in the area at Creaton, Brixton and Ravensthorpe, will ensure that people in the Spratton area have easy access to our services.”

The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the area. The new branch joins Creaton, Brixton and Ravensthorpe Post Offices in bringing vital services to their local communities.

The new Post Office services will be available seven days a week throughout the store’s opening hours: Monday to Friday: 7am to 7pm; Saturday: 7.30am – 7.30pm; Sunday: 8am to 12 noon.