Northamptonshire village school to hold open day in bid to fight potential closure

A Northamptonshire village school which is facing potential closure due to low pupil numbers is holding an open day in a bid to find more students.

In March this year, Northamptonshire County Council's cabinet opened a consultation into the future of Great Creaton Primary School.

On July 12, from 9am to 3pm, the school will open its doors to parents and their children in the hope of adding students to the roll.

"We are trying to get as many people to come and see the school and to see what's there," said Kirsty Lowe, the spokeswoman for the Creaton parents' group.

"It's a school that appeals to people in an area where schools are much bigger and maybe they have a shy child or a family-orientated child and so prefer a smaller school."

Northamptonshire County Council has told the school that if its able to confirm 30 to 40 pupils for September 2018 it will stop the consultation.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: "We are currently consulting on closing the school because of low pupil numbers.

"We are following a statutory process and are now in a period of representation which ends on July 17.

"No final decision has yet been made – this is due to be made at a meeting of the council’s cabinet in September.

"The current projected roll for the school in September this year is six pupils."