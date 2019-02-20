Northamptonshire to bask in 'unseasonably mild' temperatures over the coming days

Forecasters are predicting that temperatures will rise to 14C in Northants ahead of the weekend.

Temperatures will rise tomorrow (Thursday) and into Friday to 13C across the county with long spells of sunny intervals forecast.

By Saturday forecasters predict it will reach 14C in Northamptonshire, making it feel more like spring than winter.

A large area of high pressure centred over continental Europe will extend across the UK, bringing increasingly settled conditions with dry and sunny weather for many.

Some parts of the country are expected to reach between 15 and 18C.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “By the weekend we could see temperatures almost 10 degrees higher than what we might normally expect at this time of year, so there will certainly be a spring-like feel in the air across the country.

The weather this week will be unseasonably mild for February

“North-western parts of the UK will be wet and windy at times this week, but settled conditions will spread to all parts of the country by the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures that could well compete with current February temperature records.”

The current record maximum temperature for February is 19.7 °C, set in London on 13 February 1998.

The highest February temperature on record for Wales is 18.6 °C recorded in Powys in 1990, 17.9 °C in Aberdeen, Scotland recorded in 1897 and 17.8 °C in Bryansford, Northern Ireland, recorded in 1998.

Looking beyond next week, Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Tubbs, said: “Although temperatures next week may not be as high as what we’re expecting this weekend, it looks like temperatures will stay on the mild side for the rest of February.”