Northamptonshire schoolgirl gears up for charity bike ride around world-famous circuit

A county schoolgirl has invited other children her age to join in an annual charity fun day and cycle ride to be held at the UK home of Formula 1.

Last year, Ruby Isaac participated in the fundraising NorPIP Bike Ride at Silverstone’s world famous race track.

In 2017, the nine-year-old’s aim was to cycle 40 km in an hour and a half.

Not only did she complete this but she also smashed her £500 sponsorship target and raised over £1,582.

This year, Ruby has agreed to return to support the family friendly fun day and cycling event and this time she would like to get other children involved.

She has created a competition on her Twitter page @RubyWIsaac and her aim is to get 10 children between the ages of seven and 14 years old to cycle three laps of the circuit with her and to each raise at least £100.

Jess Barker the Fundraising Coordinator for NorPIP said: “All the funding raised will go to NorPIP to support families who receive therapy from us, who are suffering from post natal depression, mental health issues, psychosis or difficult home lives to get the very best from family life.

“The charity does not receive any statutory funding and the staff at NorPIP go above and beyond to continue to raise awareness and the much-required monies to

provide the much-needed service it provides across Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire.”

She added: “Thanks also go to third-year events management students from Northampton University who help organise the event - it will be a revving success.”

All riders (aged 7 or over) must wear a safety helmet in order to access the track.

Tickets start from £15 for adults and £5 for children are available through Eventbrite.

Budding cyclist Ruby, who lives in Kettering, is an ambassador for bike brand Specialized and has her own @Youtubechannel at www.rubyisaac.com

NorPIP Bike Ride is on the early bank holiday May 7.