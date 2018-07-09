Northamptonshire scarecrow festival this weekend will be outstanding in its field

Dozens of straw-stuffed characters will crop up in a Northamptonshire village this weekend for an annual charity fair.

The Crick Scarecrow and Music Festival 2018 is set to be the biggest in its history with over 60 entries on display across the village.

Exhibitions this weekend (July 14 and 15) will include familiar faces from Game of Thrones, Room on the Broom, and a whole street dedicated to 101 Dalmatians.

The charity weekend will also feature a full line up of music acts, stalls and attractions for its family fun days.

Volunteer organiser Angela Stock said: "We have the most ever scarecrow entries on this year's treasure trail and we have so many events on offer. It's nearly all free and it's great family fun.

"We are seeking the help of everyone to come and enjoy themselves and help us beat our charity record of £18,000 from last year."

Other attractions across the weekend include a food court, a licensed bar, a fancy dress contest on Sunday for under-16s, pop-up yoga and an arts and wellbeing stage.

There is also a full line-up of musicians starting from 12pm each day, including headliners The Rooters and Ruder Than U.

There will be stands with parrots, owls and wolfdogs, and a replica half-size London Bus offering rides for under-11s.

Programmes will be on sale for £2 each and feature a map of all scarecrow entries.

The public can vote for their favourite scarecrow by text and written page. The top voted scarecrow will earn its creator a top prize of £100.