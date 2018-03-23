Northamptonshire's interim leader almost certain to land the job permanently

The man in charge at Northamptonshire County Council will not be challenged in his bid to to take the top job.

Former deputy Councillor Matt Golby became the temporary leader of the county's Conservative group at the end of last month

His predecessor, Councillor Heather Smith, lost the role following a vote of no confidence from the group on February 27.

Last week, following the damning inspection report by Max Caller, Councillor Smith also stood down as leader of the Conservative-controlled county council.

It now appears Councillor Golby will step into the leadership vacancy on a permanent basis.

Tory sources have confirmed the former cabinet member for education and families will face no challenge for the group party leadership, during an emergency meeting at the party's Billing Road headquarters tomorrow.

Another cabinet member, Councillor Andre Gonzalez De Savage, last week said he would consider a leadership bid if he had the support of the party.

But nominations closed yesterday, with just Councillor Golby's name in the running.

Group business manager for the Conservatives, Councillor Suresh Patel (Con, Duston) has confirmed that Councillo Golby will go unchallenged and will assume the leadership of the council officially in April.

Councillor Golby, speaking to the paper earlier this week, said he was the right man to unite a divided party.

"I've put my heart and soul into this place," he said.

"I want to keep going forward."