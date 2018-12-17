Northamptonshire' roaming Olney Terrier has been captured after 53 days fending for herself in the wild

A two-month long search to safely capture a feral dog who has been on the run across Northamptonshire since October has finally come to an end.

After 53 days of fending for herself in the wild, the Olney Terrier has been recovered to the joy of hundreds of people in the county.

The terrier was first spotted in Olney on October 31 and has been wandering Northamptonshire for over 53 days.

The wandering ginger terrier has been the centre of a countywide campaign to humanely catch her and bring her to a vet since she was first spotted roaming in Olney on October 31.

Over the next 50 days since that first sighting, she was spotted in Wollaston, Cogenoe, Great Doddington, Hardingstone, Milton Malsor and even Northampton town centre.

A Facebook campaign - that has now grown to over 680 people - was soon started to track the so-called 'Olney Terrier's' movements and bring her to a vet.

But this weekend, the terrier was finally caught in one of the group's humane traps in Yardley Gobion and is now safe, warm and well.

The terrier with David Joyce, a member of Milton Keynes dog squad, who was the first to the scene when the terrier was caught.

Geraldine Guy, a member of the Wellingborough Dog Squad who helped set up the Facebook group, said: "I'm just so overwhelmed that it's all over. She will be warm and on a sofa for Christmas and that's all that matters.

"When we finally took her to the vet on Saturday night (December 15), they found she was all well except for a bad flea infestation. That a few ticks were all she had after weeks on the run is good going.

"She is a very sweet, scruffy ginger terrier. She has shown she is a tough little survivor. She wasn't aggressive at all when we caught her. I think that was her way of saying she was ready to stop."

The Olney Terrier - who is about two years old and has no microchip - will spend a few more nights in a shelter and will spend the Christmas season with Geraldine at her home.

Three of the earliest pictures of the Olney Terrier when she was still roaming the wilds.

Geraldine said: "Hopefully, when she's ready, we can start looking for a forever home for her.

"Thank you to everyone who supported us in bringing her to safety. When everyone's on board that's when good things happen."