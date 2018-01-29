Northamptonshire pub to get new look

A Sywell pub is closing for three weeks to undergo major refurbishment.

The Overstone Manor closed today (Monday, January 29) for a six-figure refurbishment, including a revamped bar area, new back bar and extended drinks range to include craft beers and national and local cask ales.

The changes will also include an improved carvery offering, with promises of a least three slow-cooked meats on offer with all the trimmings.

General manager Ross Messinger said: “We’re incredibly excited to be undergoing such a huge refurbishment.

“Overstone Manor is a great destination so we can’t wait to relaunch with an even better food offering for both our loyal and new guests alike.”

Seven jobs will be created when the pub re-opens on Friday, February 16.