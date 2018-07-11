Northamptonshire Police officer who confronted man wielding gun and hammer is nominated for bravery award

An unarmed Northamptonshire Police officer who faced down a man brandishing a gun and claw hammer has been nominated for a Police Bravery Award.

PC Johnny Brereton has been nominated to win an award at the 23rd Police Bravery Awards in London tomorrow (July 12).

During the incident, the man - who was known to have mental health problems - made threats towards the officers and to harm himself.

At the scene, PC Brereton and a colleague could see him through a glass window in the door of his flat, sitting on the bed with a claw hammer in one hand and a metal revolver in the other.

When the man came outside holding onto the claw hammer and pointing the gun at PC Brereton, both officers were forced to withdraw to the car park

PC Brereton told his colleague to run, before he moved out into the open, drawing the man away.

At times the distance between them being as little as 12 to 15 feet which continued as he kept the man’s attention until the firearms team arrived. Following his arrest, the man admitted he had wanted to be shot by police.

Steve Pace, Chair of Northamptonshire Police Federation, said: “The bravery and professionalism shown by PC Brereton went above and beyond the normal call of duty. He showed exceptional bravery, putting his own life at risk.”

The Police Bravery Awards, which are held by the Police Federation of England and Wales and sponsored by Police Mutual, honour and recognise police officers who have performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.

Stephen Mann, CEO of Police Mutual, said: “Police Mutual is very proud to be supporting the Police Bravery Awards for the tenth consecutive year.

"To all of you who have been nominated, be proud of yourselves and your achievements.

"When it mattered most, you stepped up.

"You proved that your commitment to keeping the public safe did not waver, even when tested in the most trying of circumstances.

"At Police Mutual, my colleagues and I are deeply honoured to be able to show our appreciation for your bravery in keeping us safe.”