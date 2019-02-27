Northamptonshire Police officer handed final warning after admitting assault while on duty

A Northamptonshire Police officer has been handed a final written warning after pleading guilty to an assault while one duty.

Constable Ian Hearne admitted the allegations against him during a special case disciplinary hearing at the force headquarters on Friday, February 8.

The PC had already pleaded guilty to assault at Loughborough Magistrates Court and was 'sanctioned accordingly', the force said.

Constable Hearne, who was said to have an exemplary record, was on duty in November last year when the assault took place.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley found the case proven as gross misconduct and handed the officer a final written warning.