Northamptonshire police dogs save suicidal man 'causing himself very serious harm'

Two Northamptonshire police dogs were responsible for saving the life of a suicidal man at the weekend.

The force paid tribute to police dogs Harper and a trainee dog, Stanley, after they led their handler to the man while out on a run on Friday.

The dogs found the man in an area that had already been searched, unsuccessfully, by humans.

In a tweet on Saturday, the dog handling team said: "Police Dog Harper enjoying her morning run with Trainee Police Dog Stanley.

"Last night she located a suicidal male who was in the process of causing himself very serious harm in an area already searched by humans.

"Our dogs save lives as well as catching criminals."

The dogs found a man in distress while out on a run

