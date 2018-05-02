Northamptonshire Police chief constable visits the new Waterside Connect Hub

Northamptonshire Police's chief constable paid a visit to the Waterside Connect Hub in St James, Northampton.

Joining CC Simon Edens, who is retiring in six months' time, were chief inspector Lara Alexander-Lloyd and community engagement officers Rachel Packman and Christian Buckenham.

The site and building, due to open in September 2018, will encompass a landmark Gurdwara (a Sikh place of worship) and a community centre.

While showing the group around on Tuesday (May 1), Amarjit Singh Atwal explained some of the facilities and projects it will house to meet the needs of communities in Northampton.

During the visit, CC Edens presented a £300 cheque to the Gurdwara for the Northampton branch of the Midland Langar Seva Society.

The project provides hot food, support, advice and clothing to homeless people in Northampton on Sunday evenings.

The £300 has been donated from the Police Mutual insurance company under their ‘force for good’ initiative and will be used to purchase equipment for the homeless project.