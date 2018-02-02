Northamptonshire police called after grenades and ammunition found in Daventry village house

Officers have been working with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) after an old gun cabinet was found in a Daventry village.

The incident happened in Bady at about 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday, February 1) following reports of an old gun cabinet was found containing grenades, bullets, a rifle and some ammunition.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: We’ve been working with the MOD to get it all safely removed from the area. There’s no risk to the public as it’s all self-contained.

"We’re not sure at the moment who the stuff belongs to but our inquiries are ongoing."